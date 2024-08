DONE DEAL: Brighton sell Undav to Stuttgart

Brighton have sold Deniz Undav to Stuttgart today.

After weeks of haggling, Brighton have accepted an offer from Stuttgart for the Germany striker.

Undav spent last season on-loan with VfB, where his form earned him a place in Germany's Euros squad.

Stuttgart triggered Undav's permanent option, but Brighton then enacted their buy-back clause.

However, eventually the two clubs reached a fee for Undav, who had made it clear he wanted to continue his career with VfB.