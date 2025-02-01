DONE DEAL: Brighton sell Peupion to ADO Den Haag

Brighton striker Cameron Peupion has joined ADO Den Haag in a permanent transfer.

The Australian joins Den Haag for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brighton technical director David Weir said, “Cam has been a great professional throughout his time here, although at this point in his career it’s important that he’s playing regular first team football.

"We wish him all the best for the future.”

Peupion made his debut for Brighton in 2023.