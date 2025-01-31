Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Former Liverpool captain Henderson set to remain at Ajax despite going on strike

Ansser Sadiq
Former Liverpool captain Henderson set to remain at Ajax despite going on strike
Former Liverpool captain Henderson set to remain at Ajax despite going on strikeTribal Football
Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will remain at Ajax after clear-the-air talks. 

He was stripped of the captaincy for Thursday's Europa League match against Galatasaray

Advertisement
Advertisement

Henderson spoke with technical director Alex Kroes and general manager Menno Geelen after the 2-1 win. 

The 34-year-old had threatened to go on strike if not allowed to move to Monaco

Coach Francesco Faroili handed the armband to keeper Remco Pasveer just before kick-off. 

Henderson was substituted after 75 minutes due to cramp.

Per Dutch sources, he is now set to stay and will play with the team for the rest of the term.

Mentions
Europa LeagueHenderson JordanAjaxLiverpoolGalatasarayMonacoPremier LeagueEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
UEFA Europa League Draw 24/25: Roma to face Porto; Real Sociedad meet FCM
Champions League play-off draw: Man City face Real Madrid, Celtic v Bayern Munich
Henderson leaving Ajax for Monaco