Former Liverpool captain Henderson set to remain at Ajax despite going on strike

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will remain at Ajax after clear-the-air talks.

He was stripped of the captaincy for Thursday's Europa League match against Galatasaray.

Advertisement Advertisement

Henderson spoke with technical director Alex Kroes and general manager Menno Geelen after the 2-1 win.

The 34-year-old had threatened to go on strike if not allowed to move to Monaco.

Coach Francesco Faroili handed the armband to keeper Remco Pasveer just before kick-off.

Henderson was substituted after 75 minutes due to cramp.

Per Dutch sources, he is now set to stay and will play with the team for the rest of the term.