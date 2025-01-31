Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Brighton reject Al-Nassr's £54M bid for Mitoma as talks continue

Ansser Sadiq
Brighton reject Al-Nassr's £54M bid for Mitoma as talks continue
Brighton reject Al-Nassr's £54M bid for Mitoma as talks continueAction Plus
Al-Nassr have ceased their pursuit of Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma after the Seagulls rejected their bids. 

Brighton rejected a £54.42m bid from the Saudi Pro-League club and anticipated a follow-up offer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, further discussions between the clubs confirmed Brighton's stance that they do not need to sell the 27-year-old. 

Additionally, Brighton believed Mitoma had no desire to leave the Amex Stadium, per the BBC.

As a result, Al-Nassr now acknowledges that the transfer will not proceed. The Saudi Pro-League transfer window closes on Friday evening, which leaves them little time to find an alternative.

Mentions
Mitoma KaoruBrightonAl NassrPremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Nassr table mega offer for Brighton star Mitoma
Villa striker Duran hands farewell gifts to staff and teammates
Al-Nassr medical today for Duran as Aston Villa accept mega bid