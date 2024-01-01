DONE DEAL: Brighton midfielder Cozier-Duberry joins Blackburn

Brighton attacking midfielder Amario Cozier-Duberry has joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.

Cozier-Duberry joined Brighton earlier this summer from Arsenal, penning a four-year deal.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said, “Amario impressed in pre-season while with the senior squad, and he has a lot of potential.

“This is a great opportunity for him to play at Blackburn and we all wish him well.

“Alongside Gordon Greer, our pathway development manager, we are now looking forward to watching his progress during the season.”

Cozier-Duberry is an England U19 international.