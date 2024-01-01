Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
Chelsea offer Disasi to Newcastle
The Bomb Squad? How Chelsea are becoming less and less a proper football club by the day
DONE DEAL: Chelsea close signing of Man Utd winger Sancho

DONE DEAL: Brighton midfielder Cozier-Duberry joins Blackburn

DONE DEAL: Brighton midfielder Cozier-Duberry joins Blackburn
DONE DEAL: Brighton midfielder Cozier-Duberry joins Blackburn
DONE DEAL: Brighton midfielder Cozier-Duberry joins BlackburnTribalfootball
Brighton attacking midfielder Amario Cozier-Duberry has joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.

Cozier-Duberry joined Brighton earlier this summer from Arsenal, penning a four-year deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said, “Amario impressed in pre-season while with the senior squad, and he has a lot of potential.

“This is a great opportunity for him to play at Blackburn and we all wish him well.

“Alongside Gordon Greer, our pathway development manager, we are now looking forward to watching his progress during the season.”

Cozier-Duberry is an England U19 international.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCozier-Duberry AmarioBrightonBlackburnChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Burnley sign Brighton midfielder Sarmiento
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
DONE DEAL: Brighton goalkeeper Rushworth moves to Hull