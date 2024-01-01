DONE DEAL: Brighton goalkeeper Rushworth moves to Hull

Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has moved to Hull City.

Rushworth joins the Tigers on a season-long loan.

He spent last term in the Championship with Swansea City.

Brighton goalkeeping coach Jack Stern said, “This is another good loan for Carl at a level he knows and one at which he has acquitted himself well last season.

“It’s an opportunity for him to get more experience in the Championship and to continue his development. We will be watching his progress and wish Carl well for the season ahead.”