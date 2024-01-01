DONE DEAL: Burnley sign Brighton midfielder Sarmiento

Burnley have signed Brighton midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento.

Sarmiento joins the Championship club on a season-long loan.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler said, “Jeremy has worked hard across pre-season and done very well in the games he’s played for us, including at Everton and against Crawley this week.

“His attitude has been first-class and this will benefit him for the season ahead with Burnley, which we will be watching with great interest.

“Gordon Greer and the team will monitor his progress and we wish him all the very best for the season ahead.”