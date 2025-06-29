Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price
Benfica preparing bid to re-sign Joao Felix
Barcelona inform Man United of Marcus Rashford conditions
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus

DONE DEAL: Brighton land Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Ramming

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Brighton land Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Ramming
DONE DEAL: Brighton land Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper RammingBrighton/X.com
Brighton have completed the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Nils Ramming.

Brighton have signed the Swede for €850,000 with the fee potentially rising to €1.3m in bonuses.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Nils is a talented, young goalkeeper who has international experience at youth level with Sweden and was a regular for Frankfurt's reserves last season," said U21 team coach Shannon Ruth to Brighton's website.

"We are excited about Nils' potential, and now, with the help of our development program, we look forward to seeing him improve."

Ramming has penned a deal with Brighton to 2030.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRamming NilsBrightonEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton on brink of signing Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Ramming
Man United open Hugo Ekitike talks despite rival interest
BREAKDOWN: How Wirtz's record fee will be paid by Liverpool