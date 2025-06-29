DONE DEAL: Brighton land Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Ramming

Brighton have completed the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Nils Ramming.

Brighton have signed the Swede for €850,000 with the fee potentially rising to €1.3m in bonuses.

"Nils is a talented, young goalkeeper who has international experience at youth level with Sweden and was a regular for Frankfurt's reserves last season," said U21 team coach Shannon Ruth to Brighton's website.

"We are excited about Nils' potential, and now, with the help of our development program, we look forward to seeing him improve."

Ramming has penned a deal with Brighton to 2030.