DONE DEAL: Brentford snap up Arsenal striker Bobb-Semple

DONE DEAL: Brentford snapp up Arsenal striker Bobb-Semple

Brentford have snapped up Arsenal striker Domeiro Bobb-Semple.

The U16 forward has left the Gunners to join Brentford's academy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bobb-Semple was a regular with Arsenal U16s last season and featured consistently on the scoresheet, reports Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website.

His teammates Demi Akarakiri has joined Everton and Macauley Zepa-Adams is now with Fulham.

It was also announced last week that defender Cory Brew had signed for QPR.