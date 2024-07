Brentford set starting price for Toney

Brentford are ready to sell striker Ivan Toney this summer.

TalkSPORT says the Bees have set a starting price of £60m for the England international.

Advertisement Advertisement

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on Toney.

Just this week, Toney said: "Of course, if it were to happen, I'm ready.

"But I have to stay focused and not let other things get in the way of my performance, and instead focus on what I have to do for my club."