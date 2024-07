Arsenal days away from Raya announcement

Arsenal days away from Raya announcement

Arsenal's permanent signing of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is on track.

The Spain international was impressive on-loan with the Gunners last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is now set to sign permanently, with the final contracts being drawn up.

Arsenal will pay a fee of £27m plus bonuses for Raya, who has long had personal terms settled.

Gunners chief Edu is now finalising documents ahead of the deal being rubberstamped.