DONE DEAL: Brentford sign Donovan on loan from Birmingham City

Brentford have now signed attacking midfielder Romelle Donovan on loan until the end of the season as he slots into their Brentford B team.

The 18-year-old spoke openly to the club website about the move and how conversations with head coach Neil MacFarlane helped him make the decision to join the club.

“I’m buzzing, I’m over the moon to be here. Brentford have shown interest for a little while and I’m finally here so I can’t wait to get going.

“The manager speaks highly about hard work and he seems like he’s a person that I can talk to if I need him; I can tell he will be good for my development.”

The winger earned a call-up to England’s U18 squad in May 2024 after some excellent performances for Birmingham Under-21s which even allowed him to make his full debut at just 16 years old.

He continued to speak about his rise at Birmingham and how proud he was receiving youth caps for his country which included appearances for the England U19s squad.

“I’ve been at Birmingham since a very young age - it’s been a massive part of my career and they have made me who I am today. Making my debut at 16 was a surreal moment and I was over the moon that it happened.

“Playing for my country for the first time was another incredibly proud moment for me: putting the England shirt on with all your family there is always a great feeling.”

Finally, he spoke about meeting the squad and how he cannot wait to make new connections at the club.

“It’s been a mad rush, but I’m just pleased to be here. Obviously, we are playing in a cup together and rooming with each other, so I think that’s the best way to break the ice and be intertwined with the group.”