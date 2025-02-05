DONE DEAL: Palace left back Adaramola joins Bradford City on loan

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola has joined Bradford City on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old wing-back has made two appearances for Crystal Palace's senior side after coming through the under-18s and under-21s and now joins the Bantams on a season-long deal. 

As a left wing-back, he should bring plenty of pace to Valley Parade and after only starting 3 games for League One side Stockport County during the first half of this season whilst on loan he will be fully fit for the second half of the season. 

City boss Graham Alexander spoke on the move and revealed what he thinks he can bring to his side. 

“We believe Tayo will give us strong options down the left side,” said City boss Graham Alexander. “He has blistering pace and showed that against us earlier this season. 

“His attributes are ideal for how we play and he is hungry to show his quality. I am sure he will enjoy his time with us.” 

Adaramola, who has made 81 youth appearances for the Palace’s under-18s and under-21s also spoke on the move and how the fanbase played a part in his decision. 

“I am really happy to get the opportunity to play for such a big club. I just can't wait to get going. 

“One of the biggest reasons I signed is because of the supporters. It probably has the biggest fan base in League Two.” 

