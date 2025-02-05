DONE DEAL: Brighton forward Vickers signs for Mansfield Town on loan

Mansfield Town have signed Brighton forward Caylan Vickers on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals in Premier League 2 this season for the south coast side’s under-21s after joining them from boyhood club Reading in February 2024.

Vickers has featured for Brighton Under-21's in the EFL Trophy and Premier League 2 this season, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club which is likely why a loan is more appropriate for the second half of the season.

He spoke on the move and how manager Nigel Clough was a major factor in his decision.

“The manager (Nigel Clough) and his experience, with everything he’s done in football, was a real factor in why I wanted to come here. It’ll hopefully be a really good experience here and I’ll do as much as I can to help the team.”

Clough also commented on the deal and expressed his admiration for the young star who he feels has a bright future.

“Caylan’s a young player who we’ve been aware of from his form in Brighton’s under-21s’ games. He has League One experience with his previous club, Reading, and he’s ready to come out on loan and have a go in this division again.”