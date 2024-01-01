DONE DEAL: Bournemouth's Anthony joins Burnley on loan

Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony has gone out on loan for the season to Burnley.

The Championship club have secured the 24-year-old from the Premier League outfit.

Anthony, who did feature regularly in 2022-2023 for the Cherries, was out on loan at Leeds United last term.

Anthony told the Burnley website: “The manager had a massive influence on me coming here, I had a great year under him, and we have some great memories from our time together.

“We got promoted from this league and he put a lot of trust in me, it was good to give it back and hopefully we can create a lot more memories now at Burnley.”