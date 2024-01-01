Burnley medical for Bournemouth forward Anthony

Bournemouth forward Jaidon Anthony is having a medical ahead of a move to Burnley.

The youngster, who was on loan at Leeds United over the past season, is heading back to the Championship.

This time he will be playing for Clarets, who were relegated from the Premier League last term.

Anthony had hoped that he could come back to the Cherries and impress this summer.

However, the 24-year-old has not been used regularly by manager Andoni Iraola.

He will now hope to resurrect his career away from the club and then earn a permanent exit.