Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star
Sterling could join Premier League rivals in SHOCK move
Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for Sancho

Burnley medical for Bournemouth forward Anthony

Burnley medical for Bournemouth forward Anthony
Burnley medical for Bournemouth forward Anthony
Burnley medical for Bournemouth forward AnthonyAction Plus
Bournemouth forward Jaidon Anthony is having a medical ahead of a move to Burnley.

The youngster, who was on loan at Leeds United over the past season, is heading back to the Championship.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This time he will be playing for Clarets, who were relegated from the Premier League last term.

Anthony had hoped that he could come back to the Cherries and impress this summer.

However, the 24-year-old has not been used regularly by manager Andoni Iraola.

He will now hope to resurrect his career away from the club and then earn a permanent exit.

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeagueAnthony JaidonBurnleyBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Wolves, Brentford target Burnley defender O'Shea
Newcastle chief Mitchell scouts Burnley keeper Trafford