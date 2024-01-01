DONE DEAL: Blackpool sign Southampton striker Ballard

Blackpool have secured the signing of Dom Ballard from Southampton on a season-long loan.

The lower league club have brought in the England Under-19 international to bolster their front line.

Ballard is highly rated but had a tough last term, which was cut short by a knee injury.

"It’s a real honor to be here and I can’t wait to get started," the 19-year-old told Blackpool's club website.

He did impress in the early part of last term on loan at Reading, scoring five goals in 12 games.

But he missed the rest of the campaign with the knee problem he sustained in November.