DONE DEAL: Blackburn sign Everton goalkeeper Barrett

Blackburn Rovers have signed Everton goalkeeper Jack Barrett.

The 22 year-old moves to Blackburn as a free agent after coming off contract at Goodison Park last month.

Barrett has been trialling with Rovers for the past fortnight.

He has penned a 12 month deal and told the club's website: "I have been at Everton for 14 years.

"But I think it was the right time to move on and try something else, and I feel that Blackburn Rovers is the perfect place for me."