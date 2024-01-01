Blackburn wary of Everton interest for Szmodics

Blackburn Rovers are prepared to offer star man Sammie Szmodics a pay rise this summer.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder was a huge success in the Championship last season.Per The Sun, the club, with Everton keen, are adamant about protecting their long term future with respect to Szmodics.

The idea is to offer him a new deal with funds generated from other players’ sales.

However, the source adds that if a deal cannot be struck, the midfielder will be sold this summer.

He has previously admitted to his desire to play in the Premier League one day.