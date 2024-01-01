Fulham ponder late deal for Newcastle attacker Almiron

Tribal Football
Newcastle United may have managed to bring in late window interest in Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan winger is one who the Magpies would be happy to sell this window.Per Chronicle Live, Fulham are the team expressing a strong interest in signing Almiron.

While Almiron does not really want to leave Newcastle, he may not mind a move to Fulham as he would remain in the Premier League.

Speaking about Almiron earlier this summer, manager Eddie Howe said: "I'm sure that speculation would have been difficult to manage. He's very much with us, we value his qualities and what he brings and I hope he has a great season. 

“We'll work with Miggy to get his game to the level it was two years ago when he was absolutely incredible for us.

"His commitment, attitude and professionalism is second to none. He is a truly brilliant person and a great professional. He's an important player for us and we don't underestimate his quality in any way."

