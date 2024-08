DONE DEAL: Beerschot land Forest defender Mbe Soh

Beerschot have snapped up Nottingham Forest defender Loïc Junior Mbe Soh.

The 23 year-old leaves Nottingham Forest after four seasons and moves to Belgium.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has signed a contract with Beerschot of the Belgian first division club for an undisclosed length.

Mbe Soh was originally signed by Forest from PSG's academy.