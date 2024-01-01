Forest looking to sign Brentford forward as Toney's future uncertain

Forest looking to sign a forward as Toney's future uncertain

Nottingham Forest are determined to add to their forward options in the coming days.

The Premier League club do not want to be stuck in another relegation fight.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they push up the league table, Forest are seeking to sign Brentford's Yoanne Wissa.

The forward has impressed in the absence of Ivan Toney over the past year, scoring 12 goals last term.

Given he has already notched a goal this season against Crystal Palace, Wissa is not one that Brentford are eager to sell.

Forest may have to put in a mega offer that is deemed too good to turn down.