Brentford still looking for bids for Nigerian star who wants first team football

Brentford still looking for bids for Nigerian star who wants regular football

Brentford are yet to receive any offers for Frank Onyeka who is desperate to leave the club this summer in search of first team football.

After making just 11 Premier League appearances, the midfielder is behind the likes of Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen and Vitaly Janelt in the Brentford pecking order.

The 26-year-old wants a move away this summer to earn more minutes on the pitch with clubs in Spain, France and England all keeping an eye on him.

Brentford have received no bids so far however and with the deadline being this Friday clubs will have to hurry to snap up the midfielder.

The Nigeria international signed a new contract with Brentford last summer which runs until June 2027 which could put teams off as they would have to pay a bigger price for the star.

A loan move could be more suitable as the player now enters his prime whilst still being a bench player who sees very little chances to impress manager Thomas Frank.