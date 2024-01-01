DONE DEAL: Bayern Munich sign Crystal Palace midfielder Olise

Michael Olise has completed his move to Bayern Munich.

The former Crystal Palace midfielder joins Bayern for a fee of €45m plus €5m in bonuses. He has signed a five-year contract.

"I'm very happy to now be playing for such a big club - it's a great challenge and that's exactly what I was looking for," said Olise.

"I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring we win as many titles as possible in the coming years."

Olise scored 10 goals in 19 Premier League appearances for Palace last season.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish said: "We are hugely proud of what Michael has achieved at Crystal Palace, a club where he has developed greatly as a player.

"We respect his desire to further test himself at the highest level of world football."