Bayern Munich medical (finally) set for Olise

Bayern Munich are closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

The French winger, who has rejected offers from top Premier League clubs, will reportedly undergo a medical in Germany.

The German giants are said to have agreed on a fee and personal terms as well.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the first part of Olise’s medical will happen on Sunday.

There had been suggestions of a last minute hijack by Manchester United, but that has not come to fruition.

The Red Devils are busy with other moves and may not have the funds to sign OIise.