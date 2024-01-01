Tribal Football
Man Utd make late push to trump Bayern Munich for Olise
Bayern Munich's transfer of Michael Olise has not yet been completed officially.

The German giants had been expected to easily secure the Crystal Palace winger.

However, Sky Sports Germany state that Manchester United are seeking to hijack the deal.

The Red Devils may be ready to offer Palace a higher sum than Bayern to steal a march in the Olise race.

However, the winger has given his word to Bayern according to various sources.

There would have to be a surprising turn of events for Olise to change his mind and reject Bayern.

