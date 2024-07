WATCH: Olise in Germany for Bayern Munich medical

WATCH: Olise in Germany for Bayern Munich medical

Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise is in Germany today for his Bayern Munich medical.

Bayern have agreed terms with Olise and Palace over the France U21 star's switch to the Bundesliga.

Advertisement Advertisement

Olise will move to Bayern for a fee of €45m plus €5m in bonuses.

And he is now in Munich for medical tests.

Watch below: