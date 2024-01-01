DONE DEAL: Avenell joins Brentford B in free transfer

Brentford’s B team have secured the signing of free agent Caelan Avenell.

The 19-year-old defender has come in on a short term contract to see if he can earn a longer deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Avenell has already played for the B team on a five-week trial basis, impressing the coaching staff.

B team head coach Neil MacFarlane said: "During the time that he has been with us, Caelan's attitude has impressed me the most. He has great application and has been a positive influence on the squad in general.

"He is a strong player with a genuine desire to defend and we have seen that in key moments in the games that he has played.

"There are ways to continue to help him develop which we are working on and I am very pleased that we can continue with him now signing permanently."