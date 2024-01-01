DONE DEAL: Brentford B star Adedokun joins Diósgyőri VTK

Brentford B captain Val Adedokun has gone out on loan to get first team football.

The full-back is signing for Hungarian first-division side Diósgyőri VTK.

He will spend the entire season in Hungary, with a club that sits in sixth place in the domestic table.

Speaking on Adedokun’s loan deal, B team coach Neil MacFarlane said: "This is a fantastic move to a top side in a very competitive league. He has been fantastic ever since he joined the B team.

“He has continued to develop each year and has become a very mature player. Last year he captained our side and won Player of the Year, so he is ready for this next step.

"We wish him the very best of luck as this is a great next step for his career.“