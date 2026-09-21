Makelele slams Real Madrid’s tactics after Atletico defeat

Claude Makelele has criticised Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho following their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Saturday’s Madrid derby.

The retired midfielder questioned the team’s lack of cohesion, expressing concerns over their performances early in the season.

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Real Madrid have dropped to fourth place with 15 points, one point behind Atletico, while Barcelona lead the standings with 21 points.

Speaking to ESPN, Makelele voiced his disappointment with Mourinho’s approach and suggested the team lacks a clear tactical identity.

"There is no understanding. Neither between the players nor with the coach. Mourinho must talk to them,” he said.

“The team is weak, there is no game plan and no clear ideas. There is nothing. Nothing, nothing, nothing... Absolutely nothing. We must demand more from them.

"The problem is not the referee, there is an obvious deficiency in the team."