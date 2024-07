DONE DEAL: Atalanta land Everton defender Godfrey

Everton have announced the departure of Ben Godfrey for Atalanta.

The defender moves to La Dea in a permanent transfer.

Godfrey, 26, leaves after making 93 appearances for the Blues, having joined from Norwich City in October 2020.

He joins Atalanta for a fee of £10m.

The length of Godfrey's deal is yet to be disclosed.