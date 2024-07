WATCH: Everton defender Godfrey in Italy for Atalanta medical

Everton defender Ben Godfrey is set to join Atalanta.

Godfrey has touched down in Bergamo today ahead of undertaking an Atalanta medical.

Atalanta had an offer of €10m turned down by Everton earlier this week, however it now appears they've made an improved bid.

The London Evening Standard says Godfrey will take his medical tests today.

Atalanta will pay €10m plus €2m in bonuses for the defender.