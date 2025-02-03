DONE DEAL: Aston Villa land PSG winger Asensio

Aston Villa have signed PSG winger Marco Asensio.

Asensio arrives on-loan from PSG for the remainder of the season. The deal doesn't include a permanent option.

Villa will cover Asensio's wages for the season.

"Unai is a coach that I've known for a while," Asensio told Villa's club website.

"He's had a great career, he's a top coach, he's been key in me being able to come here because of his idea of how he wants to play football.

"I love it - it suits me perfectly and he's a really important person as to why I'm here right now."