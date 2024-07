DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Linfield winger O’Neill

Arsenal have completed the signing of Linfield winger Ceadach O’Neill.

Kilrea GAC is reporting O'Neill, 16, is joining the Gunners on a three-year contract.

The attacker was playing senior football for Linfield at 15 years of age and spent time with Arsenal on trial as they competed in the Nike Cup in Brazil last season.

O'Neill, who plays primarily as a winger, turns 16 in April 2025.

He is Northern Ireland U17 international.