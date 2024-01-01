Arsenal join Chelsea interest for Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion

Arsenal are set to hold talks with Atletico Madrid regarding young forward Samu Omorodion.

Chelsea had been one of the teams that were chasing after the 20-year-old attacker.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, now it is revealed by The Mirror and other sources that Arsenal are also in the mix.

They are joining the likes of Chelsea and Napoli as being serious about the centre-forward.

Omorodian impressed during a loan spell at Alaves last season, scoring eight goals in 34 games.

He has not yet played a game for Atleti’s senior team in his career, joining from Granada in 2023.