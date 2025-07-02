Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea to chase Lyon's Fofana as £51.5M price tag is revealed

Top Premier League sides are set to chase Lyon winger Malick Fofana this summer now that his price tag has been revealed.

As reported by The Independant, Lyon have set a price of at least £51.5m (€60m) for 20-year-old Malick Fofana who is being targeted by several Premier League sides who feel that the youngster can bolster their attack.

Advertisement Advertisement

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Nottingham Forest had agree a deal with Lyon earlier this week but are yet to convince the player of a move due to interest from other top sides.

“EXCL: Nottingham Forest have agreed deal with Olympique Lyon for Malick Fofana… but no agreement yet on player side.

“Fofana, waiting for Champions League clubs with Chelsea still keen on the player.

“Understand Bayern and Napoli have also called to make initial approach.”

Reports state that Chelsea made a verbal enquiry to Lyon for Fofana whilst Arsenal, Liverpol and a number of other sides are ready to begin talks with the 20 year old. This mass interest not only comes from Fofana’s quality but the face that Lyon were relegated to Ligue 2 over the past week.

Lyon were relegated due to financial reasons, and they are likely to lose multiple players this summer including Fofana who will have to be sold at a cut price to help keep the club afloat. The Belgian international scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 41 appearances in all competitions last season and may have to rethink the Forest offer if no other bids come in over the next few months.