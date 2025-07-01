DONE DEAL: Arsenal complete the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from rivals Chelsea

Spanish international goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Arsenal for £5M from Chelsea after much transfer speculation.

The Gunners have confirmed that the Spanish shot stopper has made the move from West London to North London this week as he becomes the club’s second choice behind David Raya. The 30-year-old becomes Arsenal's first summer signing and he commented on his move, citing that ambition was his biggest motivation.

“I'm really, really happy to be here, really excited and looking forward to what is coming.

“The ambition that is shown in this club, when I talk with Mikel (Arteta) and Inaki (Cana), how much they show me their desire to win… I think we are so close to winning and, hopefully, altogether, we can achieve it.”

Sporting Director, Andrea Berta who will have been the mastermind behind the move also expressed his delight in snapping up the Spaniard who is the latest in transfers between the two clubs who may also agree on a deal for winger Noni Madueke in the coming months.

“We are really excited to have Kepa join our Arsenal family. He is a player with great experience, someone who has already won major trophies, and we cannot wait for him to join the group and help the club win.

“Kepa knows it is an exciting time to be at Arsenal and we know he is a player who will bring with him a winning mentality. We welcome him and his family to the club, and look forward to him meeting the players and staff, with everyone excited to see him.”

Finally, manager Mikel Arteta revealed how happy he is to bring in Kepa who will wear the number 13 shirt, ready for the season ahead.

“We are really happy to have Kepa joining us. He is a player we know, having come up against him many times in recent seasons. He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from, and he has a real hunger to win.

“Kepa works hard and will elevate our levels. I know he will fit in perfectly, already knowing some of his teammates, and we are really excited about his future with us.”

The goalkeeper, who won the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge, waved goodbye to fans on Instagram.

"Thank you Chelsea. After seven unforgettable years, the time has come to close a very special chapter in my life. Chelsea was my home, my family, and the place where I grew both as a footballer and as a person," he said.