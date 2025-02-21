DONE DEAL: Arsenal seal a deal for St Johnstone starlet Hamill in early summer move

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Action Plus
Arsenal have sealed a six-figure agreement for St Johnstone prospect Callan Hamill, with the teenager set to arrive in the summer.

January was a quiet window for Mikel Arteta’s squad, with no new signings despite their ongoing injury struggles in attack.

A bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins was rejected, while rumors of a fresh push for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic failed to materialize.

As a result, Hamill, 15, becomes Arsenal’s first signing of 2025, per The Mirror. 

The versatile youngster can play across the defense or in midfield and has already represented Scotland at Under-16 and Under-17 levels.

He recently made an impact on the international stage, scoring his first goal for Scotland’s Under-16s in a win over Cyprus.

Hamill’s move comes after rejecting interest from Rangers and Celtic last summer.

Hamill CallanArsenalSt JohnstoneFootball TransfersPremier LeagueChampionship
