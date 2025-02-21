Arsenal closing deal for St Johnstone teen Hamill

Tribal Football
Arsenal have reportedly secured a deal to sign Scottish wonderkid Callan Hamill from St Johnstone.

The highly-rated 15-year-old had interest from Celtic and Rangers but opted to join the Gunners after training with their youth teams last year.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal and St Johnstone have agreed on a six-figure transfer fee, with add-ons potentially increasing the total amount.

Hamill cannot move to England until after his 16th birthday, meaning his official transfer will take place on July 1.

The teenager is considered one of Scotland’s brightest young prospects and will join Arsenal’s academy setup this summer.

