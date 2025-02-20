Espanyol chief Garagarza admits Arsenal target Garcia to be sold

Espanyol sports director Fran Garagarza admits they could sell goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer.

A move to Arsenal last year was blocked by Espanyol. However, Garagaza concedes things have changed.

He told Marca: "All clubs in Spain live by selling. We much more. What is a good sale? There is no reason to be afraid. But then you have to invest. You have to know who will occupy the position of the seller.

"In the final stages of the market we have to ask for the clause, but if a good offer comes before that we will evaluate it. But the important thing is to know what we would do with that money. We have to work on an heir."

It's suggested Espanyol would now being willing to sell for less than Garcia's current €25m buyout clause. His deal runs to 2028.