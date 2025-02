Arsenal goalkeeper Brian Okonkwo has re-signed for Hitchin Town.

Okonkwo returns to Hitchin on-loan for the remainder of the season.

The keeper had a one-match loan with Hitchin in 2023.

Okonkwo, 19, has been training with Arsenal's senior squad this season and been a regular with the U21s.

Hitchin Town play in the Southern League Premier Division Central.