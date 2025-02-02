Tribal Football
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho locked in Flamengo pre-contract talks

Paul Vegas
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho locked in Flamengo pre-contract talks
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho locked in Flamengo pre-contract talks
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho's agents are in advanced talks with Flamengo.

TMW says negotiations are now close to reaching an agreement over a pre-contract.

Jorginho's Arsenal deal expires in June and the plan is for the midfielder to play out the season in London before moving to Fla midway through the Brasileiro season in June.

Talks are centred over a three-year contract between the two parties.

Fla snapped up former Juventus captain and Manchester City defender Danilo last week.

