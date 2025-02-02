Tribal Football
Sheffield Utd, Coventry chasing Palace outcast Holding

Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Crystal Palace defender Rob Holding is attracting Championship interest.

Holding has been frozen out at Palace this season by manager Oliver Glasner and placed on the transfer-list.

The Sun says the former Arsenal defender is wanted by Sheffield United before Monday night's transfer deadline.

However, the Blades aren't alone, with Coventry City also keen on Holding.

Sky Blues manager Frank Lampard is seeking talks with Holding to convince him about joining them over the next 48 hours.

