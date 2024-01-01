DONE DEAL: Arsenal close signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Merino

Tribal Football
Arsenal have closed the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Merino joins the Gunners for £27.4m plus £4.2m in add-ons. He has signed a four-year contract.

"Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility," said manager Mikel Arteta.

"Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.

“As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament." 

