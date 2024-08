Arsenal target Merino left OUT of Real Sociedad squad

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has left Mikel Merino out of his squad for tomorrow's clash with Rayo Vallecano.

The midfielder is out of the LaLiga opener at the Reale Arena.

Merino is the subject of talks between La Real and Arsenal, with an agreement close.

A fee in the region of €35m is now close to being settled.

As such, the Spain Euros winner has been left of Sunday's clash with Rayo to keep him injury free.