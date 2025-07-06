DONE DEAL: Aberdeen sign Sunderland winger Aouchiche

Aberdeen have snapped up Sunderland winger Adil Aouchiche.

The 22 year-old moves to Pittodrie on-loan for the new season.

Aouchiche spent the second part of the 2024-25 season on loan at Portsmouth, featuring on 12 occasions.

Sunderland football chief Kristjaan Speakman explained: “Adil expressed a desire to play regularly in January, and we achieved this outcome during his time on loan at Portsmouth.

"This move to Aberdeen will enable him to continue playing games regularly at a progressive Club, who also have a European games programme. At 22, he has signficant experience and we believe this move to be a great next step for him.

"We wish him well and look forward to supporting him throughout the upcoming season.”