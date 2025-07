Sunderland are chasing a deal for Club Brugge winger Chemsdine Talbi.

The Black Cats closed an agreement for USG defender Noah Sadiki on Friday and they're now returning to Belgium for another addition.

Advertisement Advertisement

Footboom says Sunderland are making a move for Talbi.

While Belgian born and raised, Talbi is a Morocco international and rated at €20m by Brugge.

Last season, Talbi scored seven goals and made five assists.