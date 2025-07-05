DONE DEAL: Sunderland swoop for USG midfielder Sadiki

Sunderland have closed the signing of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Noah Sadiki.

The 20 year-old DR Congo international has signed a five-year contract and joins for a reported fee of £15m.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I want to thank everyone for welcoming me to Sunderland," said Sadiki.

"This is a huge club, but what convinced me was speaking to the people. They spoke about the history, what they want to build, and their belief in the part that I can play."

On Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris, he added: “I talked with him and he convinced me to come to Sunderland. These kinds of people like to get involved a lot. I look forward to working with him because his playing style fits my style of play.”