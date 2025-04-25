Don't pick me! Fed-up De Bruyne makes CWC call at Man City

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Kevin de Bruyne may NOT play for Manchester City at the Club World Cup.

De Bruyne has announced he will leave when his City deal expires at the end of June - and that will occur midway through this summer's Club World Cup.

The Daily Star says De Bruyne won't consider signing a short-term deal for the remainder of the tournament. The Belgian veteran has made it no secret at his "surprise" over City's decision not to offer him new terms for next season.

De Bruyne also has concerns about suffering an injury in the US so putting in jeopardy his chances of finding a new club.

He is expected to deliver City chiefs his decision in an upcoming meeting.

 

