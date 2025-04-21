Tribal Football
Hazard: De Bruyne leaving Man City will be good for him
Chelsea great Eden Hazard has paid a glowing tribute to former Belgium teammate Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne announced a fortnight ago that he would be leaving City at the end of the season.

Hazard, who hung up the boots last year at the age of 33, told RTBF: "He'll continue to be one of the best players of the last ten years worldwide. Now, the good thing is that he can choose where he wants to go and enjoy himself a bit."

The former Lille, Chelsea and Real Madrid attacker added, "Spending ten years at one of the biggest clubs in the world brings a lot of good things, you've won a lot, but it also comes with a lot of pressure.

"He's going to turn 34, and at some point, you also want to discover other things. He has every right to do so; he fully deserves it."

